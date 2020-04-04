UK reports 708 new COVID-19 deaths, highest in a day

London, April 4, 2020

The United Kingdom today reported 708 new deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours, the highest in a single day so far.

Figures released by the Department of Health and Social Care said the number of those who have died in the outbreak had risen to 4,313.

As of this morning, 183,190 people had been tested, of whom 41,903 were confirmed positive, the department said. This is an increase of 3,735 over the previous day's numbers.

"As of 5pm on 3 April 2020, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 4,313 have died," it said.

The number of deaths in the UK has now surpassed that in China, where the outbreak began in December. China said that, as of this morning, 3,326 people had died on the mainland due to the virus.

