UK reports 338 more COVID-19 deaths, toll rises to 36,042

London, May 21, 2020

The United Kingdom has reported 338 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll in the country so far to 36,042 -- the second highest in the world after the 93,863 fatalities recorded in the United States.

UK Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said more than 3 million tests for coronavirus had been completed in the country.

"In total, 3,090,566 tests have been carried out in the UK, including 128,340 yesterday tests carried out yesterday. 250,908 people have tested positive, that’s an increase of 2,615 cases since yesterday.

"9,543 people are currently in hospital with coronavirus. That is a 14% fall from the same time last week.

"Sadly, of those who tested positive for coronavirus, across all settings, 36,042 people have now died. That’s an increase of 338 fatalities since yesterday," he said.

"This is a deadly virus and it has brought pain to so many both here and across the world. But we are making real progress in our fight," he said.

