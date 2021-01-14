UK registers highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a day at 1,564

London, January 14, 2021

The United Kingdom recorded as many as 1,564 deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on January 13 -- the highest number of fatalities in a single day since the pandemic began in the country early last year.

With the latest numbers put out by the Department of Health and Social Care on Wednesay, the death toll so far -- between March 2 and January 12 -- has risen to 84,761.

The previous high in respect of coronavirus-related deaths was 1,325, reported on January 8.

London had the most reported deaths at 202.

According to the figures, 47,525 new cases of infection were reported in the country on January 13, taking the total so far to 3,211,576.

The Department said that, according to the latest figures available, 4,253 people were hospitalised with COVID-19 on January 7, taking the total from March 23 last year till that date to 314,319. As on January 11, there were 36,489 people in hospital with coronavirus, of whom 3,496 were on ventilator support.

IANS adds:

London Mayor Sadiq Khan confirmed that the British capital's total number of coronavirus deaths has topped 10,000.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Wednesday that there was a "very substantial" risk of intensive care capacity in hospitals being "overtopped".

The situation was "very, very tough" in the National Health Service (NHS) and the staff were under "colossal" pressure, Johnson told the Commons Liaison Committee.

The Prime Minister once again appealed to the public to follow lockdown rules which require Britons to stay at home and only go out for essential reasons.

Johnson also told British lawmakers that the NHS will launch a 24/7 vaccination service as soon as possible, noting "at the moment the limit is on supply" of the vaccine.

According to Yvonne Doyle, Public Health England's medical director, there have now been more deaths in the second wave of the pandemic than the first.

"With each passing day, more and more people are tragically losing their lives to this terrible virus, and today we have reported the highest number of deaths on a single day since the pandemic began," she said.

"There have now been more deaths in the second wave than the first."

England is currently under the third national lockdown since the pandemic began in the country.

Similar restriction measures are also in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

IANS