UK records 67 more COVID-19 deaths, toll rises to 44,198

London, July 5, 2020

The United Kingdom has recorded 67 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, taking the toll in the country so far to 44, 198 as of July 3 evening, the Department of Health and Social Care has said.

The numbers include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community, it said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country went up by 624 to 284,900, as of July 4 morning, a bulletin from the department said on Saturday.

The department said more than 10.34 million tests had been made available across the country so far.

"In early May, the government set out another challenge to increase testing capacity to 200,000 tests per day by the end of May. This target was met on 29 May and continues to be met daily.

"Overall lab capacity is important to ensure the programme is able to meet potential demand and deliver large numbers of tests. At 9am on 28 June, testing capacity was 294,258 in the UK," the bulletin said.

IANS adds:

Millions of people in England emerged from the Covid-19 lockdown on the so called "Super Saturday" to enjoy coffee shops, bars, restaurants and hair salons for the first time in over three months.

Meanwhile, political leaders and health chiefs were nervously watching the day's progress, gauging the impact of the first taste of "real freedom" since March.

In advance of the biggest easing of lockdown rules, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it would benefit the local businesses as well as the whole country, warning he would not hesitate to re-impose restrictions if the new freedoms sent the number of coronavirus patients rocketing.

