UK records 1,243 COVID-19 deaths, 45,533 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

London, January 13, 2021

The United Kingdom has recorded another 1,243 deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 45,533 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours.

With the latest figures released by the Department of Health and Social Care on Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 deaths in the country since March 2, 2020 has risen to 82,951.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in the country since January 31 last year has gone up to 3,164,051, the Department said.

As of January 10, a total of 35,075 people were in hospital with coronavirus, it said. Of them, 3,363 patients were on ventilator support.

The 1,243 deaths reported yesterday was the second highest in a single day in the country since the pandemic broke out early last year. The highest number of deaths in a single day was 1,325 last Friday.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel held a virtual briefing on coronavirus at Downing Street during which she urged people to adhere to the lockdown rules, adding that she would back police who enforce the restrictions.

Meanwhile, Martin Hewitt, chair of the National Police Chiefs' Council, told the press briefing that a "stubborn number" of people are still refusing to follow the rules during the ongoing lockdown in England.

"Organising parties or other large gatherings is dangerous, selfish and totally irresponsible in light of the current threat we face," he said.

British police chiefs are under increasing pressure to enforce the lockdown laws to curb the rising coronavirus infections in the country, local media reported on Tuesday.

Chris Hopson, the chief of NHS Providers, which represents all National Health Service (NHS) trusts, has warned peak demand on hospitals has yet to come and might not hit until next month.

It was now "pretty clear" the coronavirus infection rate "is not going to go down as quickly as it did" during the first lockdown last spring, he said.

England is currently under the third national lockdown since the pandemic began in the country.

(With inputs from IANS)

NNN