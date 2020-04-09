UK PM Boris Johnson moved out of ICU

London, April 9, 2020

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was admitted to a hospital last Sunday night after testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) a few days earlier, has been moved from the intensive care unit (ICU) back to the ward.

"The Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery," a statement from his office said.

"He is in extremely good spirits," it added.

Johnson was admitted to hospital on Sunday after his symptoms became "persistent" and was shifted to the ICU on Monday after his condition "worsened".

Johnson, who had gone into self-quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus last month and exhibiting "mild symptoms", was admitted to St Thomas' Hospital on Sunday evening.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab had been asked to deputise for the Prime Minister where necessary after he was shifted to the ICU.

