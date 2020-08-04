UK govt launches Eat Out to Help Out scheme to help restaurants

London, August 4, 2020

The British government has launched an "Eat Out to Help Out" scheme to help restaurants, which have been hit hard by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as part of which diners will get discounts.

Diners who eat-in will benefit from a 50% discount, up to a maximum of £10 per person, on food and non-alcoholic drinks, any Monday to Wednesday in August, official source said.

As of July 31, more than 53,000 outlets across the UK had signed up to the scheme - and a new official government online finder is available to help diners locate them.

Eat Out to Help Out stickers and posters have started to appear in the windows of restaurants, cafes, bars and other establishments across the country, and customers who want to take advantage of the scheme have been advised to look out for the logo.

The logo means diners who eat-in will benefit from a 50% discount, up to a maximum of £10 per person, on food and non-alcoholic drinks, any Monday to Wednesday in August 2020 – and no voucher is required. Diners can take advantage of the offer as many times as they like during the month.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said: "Our restaurants, cafes and bars play a vital role in our economy, employing more than a million people. They have been hit hard by coronavirus, so it’s vital we do everything we can to help them recover."

"Our Eat Out to Help Out scheme is designed to get more customers through the door – protecting jobs by giving businesses the confidence to retain and hire staff. More than 53,000 businesses across the country have already signed up, and from today you’ll be able to find one near you with the online finder," he said.

An official press release said that, to find out if a restaurant is participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, people can use the online restaurant finder now live on GOV.UK.

They simply have to enter their postcode, or one near to where they want to eat out, to get a list of participating outlets within a 5-mile radius.

They can also get in touch with their local restaurant to see if they're taking part or check their website.

Participating outlets must wait 7 days from registration to make their first claim with all eligible claims being paid within 5 working days. Claims can be submitted weekly and businesses were encouraged to register before 3 August to benefit for the entire month in which the scheme runs.

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme is open to restaurants and other establishments that sell food for consumption on the premises. Establishments can provide their own dining area, or share it with others that allow customers to dine-in.

The discount can be used unlimited times and will be valid Monday to Wednesday on any eat-in meal, including on non-alcoholic drinks, for the entire month of August 2020 across the UK.

Customers do not need a voucher. Registered businesses simply reduce the bill by the appropriate amount, and the offer can be used with other promotions and offers the business accepts.

NNN