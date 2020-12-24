UK, EU finally seal post-Brexit trade deal

London, December 24, 2020

The UK and the European Union have reached a post-Brexit trade deal, after months of disagreements over fishing rights and future business rules.

Downing Street said: "We have got Brexit done and we can now take full advantage of the fantastic opportunities available to us", the BBC reported.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will shortly hold a press conference, announcing the agreement. It comes after months of wrangling in Brussels.

In a press conference in Brussels, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: "This was a long and winding road but we have got a good deal to show for it. It is fair, it is a balanced deal, and it is the right and responsible thing to do for both sides."

Johnson tweeted a picture of himself smiling with both thumbs lifted in the air.

In its statement, Downing Street said: "Everything that the British public was promised during the 2016 referendum and in the general election last year is delivered by this deal. We have taken back control of our money, borders, laws, trade and our fishing waters."

IANS