UK COVID-19 toll rises to 44,830 with 11 more deaths

London, July 14, 2020

The United Kingdom has reported 11 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll in the country to 44,830, official sources said on Monday.

The figures put out by the Department of Health and Social Care include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community, as of Sunday evening.

The Department said that 530 more people had tested positive for the virus in the country in the previous 24 hours, raising the total to 290,133 as of Monday morning.

IANS adds:

Meanwhile, a London-based children charity warned Monday that deep budget cuts to education and rising poverty worldwide caused by the COVID-19 pandemic could force at least 9.7 million children out of school forever by the end of this year.

The world is facing a hidden education emergency as COVID-19 would leave an estimated US $77 billion gap in education spending for the world's poorest children over the next 18 months, said Save the Children in its Save Our Education report.

