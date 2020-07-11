UK COVID-19 toll rises to 44,650 with 48 more deaths

London, July 11, 2020

The United Kingdom has reported 48 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll so far to 44,650, the Department of Health and Social Care said on Friday.

"As of 5pm on 9 July, of those tested positive for coronavirus in the UK, 44,650 have died across all settings," a bulletin from the department said.

The numbers include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community.

As many as 352 new cases of infection were reported in the previous 24 hours, taking the total number of those who have tested positive so far in the country for COVID-19 to 288,133, as of Friday, it said.

As of Friday morning, there have been as many as 11,538,519 tests (either processed or sent out) in the UK, the department added.

IANS adds:

Meanwhile, the R rate -- the number of people infected by one person with COVID-19 -- has risen slightly in England this week to reach between 0.8 to 1.0, according to figures published by the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) on Friday.

The data was the latest since England's lockdown was eased to allow people to visit pubs, bars and restaurants.

Earlier in the day, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked school leavers for making "sacrifices" that will have saved many lives amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Your final months of school have coincided with the greatest crisis our country has faced since the Second World War. Thanks to your sacrifice, we have saved hundreds of thousands of lives," he said on Twitter.

