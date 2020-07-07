UK COVID-19 toll rises to 44,236 with 16 more deaths

London, July 7, 2020

The United Kingdom has reported another 16 deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll so far to 44,236, the Department of Health and Social Care said on Monday.

The numbers include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community.

A total of 285,768 people have tested positive so far in the country for COVID-19, including 352 new cases reported in the previous 24 hours, the department said.

IANS