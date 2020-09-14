UAE: Indian woman falls to death from building in Sharjah, suicide suspected

Dubai, September 14, 2020

A 26-year-old Indian woman fell to her death from the 16th floor of a building in the Al Majaz area of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday.

The Dubai-based English-language newspaper Khaleej Times said initial investigations suggested that the woman had ended her life and that there was no foul play.

The incident was reported on Sunday morning, the report said.

The police are questioning her relatives and acquaintances to ascertain the circumstances under which the incident happened, the report added.

The woman is survived by her husband and their child, the Gulf News reported.

NNN