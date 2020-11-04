Turkey earthquake toll rises to 114

Ankara, November 4, 2020

The death toll due to the massive 6.6-magnitude quake that hit Turkey's Izmir province on October 31 has increased to 114, while the number of injured persons stood at 1,035, disaster management authorities said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said that 137 of the injured people were receiving treatment in hospitals.

Mehmet Gulluoglu, head of AFAD, announced on his Twitter account that the rescue operations were completed in all the 17 collapsed buildings.

Previously, authorities had said a total of 107 people were pulled out alive from the debris.

Izmir Mayor Tunc Soyer launched an aid campaign on Tuesday dubbed "One Rent One Home" for those whose homes had collapsed or were heavily damaged.

Those who want to provide rent support or open their homes for citizens who are in need can submit their notifications online, he said in a written statement.

"Five hours after we announced the campaign, we received over 2 million Turkish liras (approximately $235,000) of rent support," Soyer announced on his Twitter account.

"We have retrieved 200 families from staying in tents thanks to this amount," he added.

Currently, there are 8,000 temporary shelters established across the province for the earthquake survivors.

According to the AFAD statement, the government has allocated 29 million liras of resources to the region.

IANS