Trump tests negative again for COVID-19: White House

- Home
- National
- Business
- International
- Sports
- People
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- More
- All Stories
Washington, April 3, 2020
United States President Donald Trump has tested negative for coronavirus (COVID-19) for a second time, the White House said on Thursday.
Dr Sean Conley, Physician to the President, said in a memorandum, released by the White House, that Trump was tested again for COVID-19 on Thursday morning, utilizing a new, rapid point-of-care test capability.
"He is health and without symptoms. Sample collection took just one minute, and results were reported back in 15 minutes.
"The President tested negative for COVID-19," Conley said, adding that the information was being released with the permission of Trump.
NNN