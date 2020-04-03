Trump tests negative again for COVID-19: White House

Washington, April 3, 2020

United States President Donald Trump has tested negative for coronavirus (COVID-19) for a second time, the White House said on Thursday.

Dr Sean Conley, Physician to the President, said in a memorandum, released by the White House, that Trump was tested again for COVID-19 on Thursday morning, utilizing a new, rapid point-of-care test capability.

"He is health and without symptoms. Sample collection took just one minute, and results were reported back in 15 minutes.

"The President tested negative for COVID-19," Conley said, adding that the information was being released with the permission of Trump.

