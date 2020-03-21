Toilet roll alternatives blocking UK sewers

London, March 21, 2020

Toilet roll panic buying amid the coronavirus pandemic has led to blocked sewers in the UK as people with no toilet paper were forced to use alternatives, a water company warned on Saturday.

Northumbrian Water said householders were flushing wipes, kitchen roll and newspaper, the BBC reported.

The company said it understood people were "only improvising" but the consequences could be "devastating" to homes and the environment.

Head of wastewater networks Simon Cyhanko said they should use the bin.

"We understand some people affected by the limited toilet roll availability may have no choice but to use alternative products," he said.

"Blockages can have devastating consequences, from causing people's homes to be flooded with toilet waste to the environment being polluted."

A home flooded with sewage "isn't a pleasant experience at any time and especially now, if vulnerable people need to self-isolate because of COVID-19", the BBC quoted Cyhanko as saying.

As of Saturday, the UK has reported 4,014 confirmed coronavirus cases and 177 deaths.

IANS