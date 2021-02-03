Time to extend hand of peace in all directions: Pakistan Army chief

New Delhi, February 3, 2021

Pakistan Army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said India and Pakistan must resolve the long-standing issue of Jammu and Kashmir "in a dignified and peaceful manner".

He said both countries should bring "this human tragedy to its logical conclusion", as per reports.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony, Bajwa said that his country is "firmly committed to the ideal of mutual respect and peaceful co-existence" and that "it is time to extend peace in all directions".

The Pakistan Army chief said Pakistan is "a peace-loving country that has rendered great sacrifices for regional and global peace".

"We stand firmly committed to the ideal of mutual respect and peaceful co-existence. It is time to extend hand of peace in all directions. Pakistan and India must also resolve the long-standing issue of Jammu and Kashmir in a dignified and peaceful manner."

Bajwa was reported as saying that Pakistan will not allow anybody or any entity to misinterpret its "desire for peace as a sign of weakness".

He said Pakistan armed forces are fully capable to thwart any threat.

IANS