International
Tiger Woods in hospital after California car crash
New York, February 23, 2021
Golf superstar Tiger Woods has been rushed to hospital after his car crashed in what the Los Angeles County authorities are calling a "rollover".
Woods had to be removed from his mangled vehicle with the "jaws of life" tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.
The extent of Woods' injuries are not yet known but television visuals of the crash site show his car slammed into a wooded area. The vehicle sustained major damage, the sheriff's department said.
IANS