Tiger Woods in hospital after California car crash
By Nikhila Natarajan/IANS

New York, February 23, 2021

Golf superstar Tiger Woods has been rushed to hospital after his car crashed in what the Los Angeles County authorities are calling a "rollover".

Woods had to be removed from his mangled vehicle with the "jaws of life" tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

The extent of Woods' injuries are not yet known but television visuals of the crash site show his car slammed into a wooded area. The vehicle sustained major damage, the sheriff's department said.

