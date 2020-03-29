Spain's Princess Maria Teresa dies of COVID-19

London, March 29, 2020

Princess Maria Teresa of Spain, an 86-year-old cousin of King Felipe VI, has died at the age of 86 in Paris on Friday after testing positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the London-based Metro newspaper said yesterday.

She has become the first royal victim of the disease, the report said.

Her younger brother Prince Sixtus Henry of Bourbon-Parma announced her demise, as the death toll in Spain increased to 5,982, now the second highest in the world after Italy (10,023).

Princess Maria Teresa, of the Bourbon-Parma Royal Family, was born in Paris, France on July 28, 1933 to Prince Xavier and Madeleine de Bourbon.

Britain's Prince Charles has also tested positive for coronavirus. The Prince of Wales has "mild symptoms" of COVID-19, but otherwise remains in good health, a spokesperson said last week.

Also last week, Monaco's Prince Albert II tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

A week earlier, the Archduke of Austria Karl von Habsburg became the first royal to test positive for COVID-19.

IANS