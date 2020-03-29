Spain sees over 800 COVID-19 deaths in a day, toll crosses 6,500

Madrid, March 29, 2020

Spain, which is, after following Italy the world's second-most coronavirus-affected country, saw its largest number of fatalities in a 24-hour period so far, taking the death toll to 6,528 as on Sunday.

As many as 838 people died in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said, reported the BBC.

Over 6,000 new cases were reported, taking the total number of those infected to 78,797 from 72,248, as on Saturday.

IANS