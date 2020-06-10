Spain reports no COVID-19 deaths for 2nd straight day

Madrid, June 10, 2020

The Spanish Ministry of Health, Consumer Affairs and Social Welfare reported no new deaths from COVID-19 for a second straight day Tuesday.

According to the ministry, a total of 27,136 people have died from COVID-19 in Spain. The figure is the same as those published on Sunday and Monday.

The ministry also said that 50 people lost their lives to the virus in the past seven days, 23 of them in the region of Madrid. The seven-day death toll is down from the 56 reported Monday.

Tuesday, however, saw a rise in the number of new cases of COVID-19 detected by PCR tests, which discover if the coronavirus is active in the body. The ministry registered 84 new infections, up from 48 reported 24 hours earlier.

The ministry also said that only 12 patients have been admitted to intensive care wards in Spain in the past seven days.

As of Tuesday, Spain has registered a total of 241,966 infections.

IANS