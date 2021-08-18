UAE welcomes Ashraf Ghani, family into country on 'humanitarian grounds'
Ashraf Ghani
IANS
South Asia

Dubai, August 18, 2021

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has confirmed that it has welcomed Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on humanitarian grounds.

"The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation can confirm that the UAE has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on humanitarian grounds," an official statement said.

There were reports that Ghani had fled the country to Tajikistan or Uzbekistan, while others indicated that he was in Oman, trying to escape to US, after the Taliban took over Afghanistan on Sunday.

