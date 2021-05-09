Toll from blasts near Kabul school reaches 50

Kabul, May 9, 2021

The death toll from a car bombing near a school in Kabul followed by two mine blasts has increased to 50, the Afghan Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

At least 100 more people were wounded in the bombing that took place on Saturday near a school in Dasht-e-Barchi, a Shia-Hazara-populated area of the Afghan capital, dpa news agency quoted Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian as saying.

Most of the victims were civilians, mainly students, who were leaving the school when the bombings took place.

The number of victims might still increase as ambulances were transferring wounded and dead people until late Saturday night, Arian added.

The bombing targeting students was widely condemned domestically and internationally.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

The Taliban were quick to reject their involvement in the attack.

However, the government has blamed the militant group.

President Ashraf Ghani strongly condemned the attack and instructed the health officials to provide the best possible medical treatment for the wounded.

IANS