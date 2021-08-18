Taliban open fire as hundreds of Afghans take to the streets to support national flag

Kabul, August 18, 2021

At least two people were killed and 12 others injured after the Taliban opened fire on the protesters rallying in support of the Afghan national flag in the eastern province of Nangarhar, reports said.

Al Jazeera reported that at least two people were killed and 12 were injured in the Jalalabad clashes. The report said that clashes erupted after hundreds of Afghan people took to the streets to show support for the national flag.

There is a big campaign underway in Afghanistan seeking retention of the Afghan national flag.

Earlier, a number of youngsters had gathered in Kunar province of Afghanistan demanding the Taliban to let the Afghan government flag fly over the country.

Afghan media reported that there is a vast campaign on social media demanding the Afghanistan Islamic Emirate to maintain the Afghan flag while others suggest a joint flag of both.

Meanwhile, a number of women gathered in Kabul demanding a share in the government. The women asked the power holders not to forget them in the new regime.

The women though did not name the Taliban directly; this is apparently a rare move in Afghanistan where the Taliban have wrested control of nearly the entire country, reports said.

