Sri Lanka: 14 dead as bus veers down precipice

Colombo, March 20, 2021

At least 14 people were killed and 21 others injured when a passenger bus veered off the road and rolled down a precipice in Sri Lanka, police said.

The bus went off the road at Passara, 356 km east of the capital, while it was heading to Colombo with more than 40 passengers, reports dpa news agency.

Police said the driver tried to give way to an oncoming vehicle but moved the bus too far to the edge of the road, resulting in the bus falling some 50 metres down.

Sri Lanka's road accident rate has been high in the recent years with an average of 3,000 deaths annually.

IANS