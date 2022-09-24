South Asia

Seven killed, 41 injured in a blast in Kabul

IANS

Kabul, September 24, 2022

Seven persons were killed and 41 others injured as a blast rocked the Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan area of the Afghan capital, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said.

The blast took place on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

"A car with explosives exploded in front of the Wazir Akbar Khan mosque, and unfortunately our worshippers who were coming out of the mosque after performing Friday prayers were targeted," Zadran added on his Twitter account.

IANS

Blast
Afghanistan
Kabul

Related Stories

No stories found.

Latest Stories

No stories found.

Trending Stories

No stories found.
NetIndian
www.netindian.in