Rocket attack near Kabul airport kills two people

Kabul, August 29, 2021

A child was killed in a rocket attack northwest of Kabul airport amid the US evacuation, according to an Afghan police chief, Al Arabiya reported.

Early reports suggest at least two people have been killed and three injured in the attack, according to Afghan media reports.

BBC reported that the latest blast was caused by a rocket that struck a house near the airport. The airport was not hit directly.

There have been multiple reports of a loud explosion heard near Kabul airport.

Some images posted on social media show black clouds of smoke rising into the air above buildings.

Evacuation efforts in Kabul began to wind down Saturday as the Afghan capital was on high alert for possible terrorist attacks in the wake of a US strike against Islamic State, Wall Street Journal reported.

US President Joe Biden said his military commanders informed him that another attack in Afghanistan is "highly likely in the next 24-36 hours".

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack Thursday outside Kabul's airport that killed nearly 200 people, including 13 members of the U.S. military.

"The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous, and the threat of terrorist attacks on the airport remains high," Biden said in a statement. He said he directed military commanders "to take every possible measure to prioritise force protection".

IANS