Nepal plane crash: Five Indians among 72 onboard, 30 bodies recovered

Kathmandu, January 15, 2023

Five Indian nationals were on board the Yeti Airlines plane that crashed in Nepal's Pokhara on Sunday, claiming at least 30 lives.

According to the airport authorities, of the 72 passengers on board including the crew members, 53 were Nepali citizens and five were Indian, four were Russian, two South Korean, one Irish, one each was from Argentina, Australia and France.

The airport authorities said that they are still looking for survivors.

Chief District Officer, Tek Bahadur K C of Kaski district confirmed that bodies of 30 passengers have been recovered so far.

The ATR 72 aircraft was on a flight to Pokhara from Kathmandu when it crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport, Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesperson of Yeti Airlines, said.

Images and videos posted on social media platforms showed plumes of smoke billowing from the crash site.

