Nepal Army locates crash site of missing plane

Kathmandu, May 30, 2022

Nepal Army teams on Monday found the crash site of the Tara Air aircraft that had gone missing on Sunday with 22 people on board, including four Indians.

Nepal Army spokesperson Brigadier General Narayan Silwal posted pictures of the site on Twitter and said the crashed Twin-Otter plane was found in Sanosware, Thasang-2, near the Jomsom Airport in Mustang.

The Army had called off the search and rescue operation yesterday evening due to bad weather and fading light and resumed it early this morning.

The plane, en route from the city of Pokhara to Jomsom, was carrying 19 passengers -- four Indians, 13 Nepalis, two Germans -- and three crew members, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.

The aircraft lost contact with the airport authorities within 12 minutes after it took off at 9.55 a.m.

According to Tara Air, the missing aircraft last came in contact with the Jomsom Tower at 10.07 a.m. on Sunday at Ghodepani and then went off the radar.

IANS