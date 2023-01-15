Nepal: 36 killed in plane crash in Pokhara region
South Asia

Kathmandu, January 15, 2023

At least 36 people died after a passenger plane crashed in Nepal's Pokhara region on Sunday.

Thirty-six dead bodies have been brought out from the wreckage and the fire has been put out, Tek Bahadur K. C., chief district officer of the Kaski district, told Xinhua from the crash site.

The ill-fated ATR-72 plane of Yeti Airlines was flying to Pokhara from Kathmandu and crashed just a few minutes before landing, Jagannath Niroula, spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, told Xinhua.

The plane was carrying 68 passengers and four crew members, including 15 foreigners, Xinhua reported, quoting Niroula.

