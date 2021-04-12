Multinational military exercise Shantir Ogrosena culminates in Bangladesh

New Delhi, April 12, 2021

Exercise Shantir Ogrosena-2021, a ten-day long multinational military exercise involving the armies of India, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, which started on April 4, culminated at the Bangabandhu Senanibas in Bangladesh today.

The exercise had observers from the United States, United Kingdom, Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Singapore.

A press release from the Ministry of Defence here said the aim of the exercise was to strengthen defence ties and enhance interoperability amongst neighbourhood countries to ensure effective peace-keeping operations. The Armies of all participating nations shared their wide experiences and enhanced their situational awareness through robust information exchange platforms, it said.

The exercise culminated with a validation phase and closing ceremony organised on the theme of Robust Peace-Keeping Operations jointly undertaken by contingents of Indian Army, Royal Bhutanese Army, Sri Lankan Army and Bangladesh Army, preceded by an Army Chiefs Conclave.

General M M Naravane, Chief of the Army Staff, India witnessed the validation phase of the exercise. He had also delivered a keynote address on “Changing Nature of Global Conflicts: Role of UN Peacekeepers” yesterday.

General Naravane also interacted with the senior officers of the participating nations and military observers from other countries.

"The contingents displayed highest standards of professionalism during the exercise and also displayed their skills in volleyball, firing and cultural activities," the release added.

