Modi meets Deuba in Lumbini, reviews India-Nepal cooperation in power sector, other areas

Kathmandu, May 16, 2022

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepal counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba today reviewed bilateral cooperation in the power sector and expressed satisfaction at the progress achieved in recent months.

The cooperation covers development of generation projects, power transmission infrastructure and power trade.

At bilateral talks held at Lumbini in Nepal, Deuba invited Indian companies to undertake the development of the West Seti hydropower project in Nepal.

Modi assured him of India’s support in the development of Nepal’s hydropower sector and in encouraging interested Indian developers to expeditiously explore new projects in this regard.

Today's talks were a follow-up on the discussions between the two leaders in New Delhi on April 2.

A press release from the Prime Minister's Office said they discussed specific and ideas to further strengthen cooperation in various sectors, including culture, economy, trade, connectivity, energy and development partnership.

The two sides agreed in principle to establish sister-city relations between Lumbini and Kushinagar, that are among the holiest sites of Buddhism and reflects the shared Buddhist heritage between the two countries.

Both Prime Ministers also agreed to further expand educational and cultural exchanges to bring the people of the two countries closer.

Prime Minister Deuba hosted a luncheon in honour of the Indian Prime Minister.

Today's visit was Modi's fifth visit as Prime Minister to Nepal and the first to Lumbini. It coincided with the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

He was warmly welcomed on arrival by Prime Minister Deuba, his spouse Arzu Rana Deuba, and several Ministers.