Modi arrives in Dhaka on two-day visit to Bangladesh

Dhaka, March 26, 2021

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here today on a two-day visit to Bangladesh during which he will take part in celebrations to mark Mujib Borsho, the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and also hold bilateral talks with his counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

The visit also marks 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh and 50 years of Bangladesh's war of liberation.

In a special gesture, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Ministers from her Cabinet welcomed Prime Minister Modi on his arrival at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

A salute of 19 guns and a guard of honour were accorded to the Prime Minister.

Soon after his arrival, Modi visited the National Martyrs’ Memorial (Jatiyo Sriti Shoudho), the national monument of Bangladesh to pay tributes to the valour and the sacrifice of those who gave their lives in the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971. The monument is located in Savar, about 35 km north-west of Dhaka and was designed by Syed Mainul Hossain.

The Prime Minister also planted a sapling of an Arjun tree at the memorial premises and signed the visitor’s book in the monument. He wrote - "I pray that the eternal flame at Savar remains a lasting reminder of the noble victory of truth and courage over deceit and oppression.”

Modi later met community leaders, including representatives of minorities in Bangladesh, Bangladeshi Mukhtijoddhas, Friends of India and youth icons.

He also met political leaders from the 14-Party Alliance along with the Convener. Their discussions centred on diverse issues of bilateral relations aimed at strengthening ties between the two nations.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister A. K. Abdul Momen called the Prime Minister and the two leaders reflected on deepening the fraternal ties and strengthening the all-encompassing partnership based on sovereignty, equality, trust and understanding that transcends a strategic partnership between the two countries, an official press release said.

