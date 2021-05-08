Imran Khan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman commit to strengthening ties

Islamabad, May 8, 2021

Visting Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman met in Jeddah on Saturday and affirmed their commitment to fortify the "upward trajectory" in bilateral relations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) in Islamabad said.

Khan and Prince Mohammad held wide-ranging talks on bilateral, regional and international issues, The Express Tribune quoted the Ministry as saying.

"The talks were marked by exceptional cordiality and a commitment to fortify the upward trajectory in the bilateral relationship.

"The two leaders reaffirmed the strong and historic bonds between the two countries rooted firmly in shared beliefs, common values, mutual trust and longstanding tradition of mutual support," it added.

During the meeting, special emphasis was laid on increasing Saudi investments in Pakistan, collaboration in the field of energy, and increased job opportunities for Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia, according to the MoFA.

The two leaders also signed an agreement on the establishment of the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council (SPSCC).

Khan also extended an invitation to Prince Salman to visit Pakistan, stated the MoFA.

Besides Foreign Minister Qureshi, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Senator Faisal Javed and other senior officials were also part of the official delegation, the newspaper said.

On May 4, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reached Riyadh to meet Saudi civil and military leadership in what seemed to be part of the preparation for the Prime Minister's visit.

