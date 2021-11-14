Four Indian nationals killed in Nepal road accident

Kathmandu, November 14, 2021

Four Indian nationals were killed in a road accident in Rautahat district near the Nepal-India border, police said.

The car with an Indian number plate met with the accident at around 10 p.m. on Saturday night along the Chandranigahapur road section at Jhunkhunwa Chowk, according to the District Police Office in Rautahat.

They were heading from Chandranighapur, a small city to district headquarters, Gaur.

The police said that the speeding vehicle plunged 20 metres down the road and fell into a pond.

The identities of the victims, all male, are yet to be ascertained.

"We have recovered Indian Aadhar cards from the deceased," Superintendent of Nepal Police, Binod Ghimire said, adding that "we have informed the Indian police about the accident".

Nepal Police has already launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.

IANS