Flash floods kill 34 in Pakistan in last 24 hours

Islamabad, August 26, 2022

At least 34 people were killed and 50 others injured in flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rain during the last 24 hours in Pakistan, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

According to the NDMA, at least 17 children and seven women were among the victims, reported Xinhua news agency.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was the worst-hit with 16 victims and seven injured persons, followed by Sindh with 13 deaths and 40 wounded

Balochistan and Punjab provinces reported four and one death, respectively, the NDMA said.

The total death toll in Pakistan from this season's monsoon rains since mid-June has reached 937, including 198 women and 343 children, along with 1,343 others injured, the NDMA said.

Additionally, 670,328 houses, 145 bridges and 122 shops have been destroyed, it added.

Rescue and relief operations by the NDMA, other government groups, volunteers, and non-government organizations were underway in the flood-hit areas.

IANS