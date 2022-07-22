Dinesh Gunawardena sworn in as new Sri Lankan PM

Colombo, July 22, 2022

Dinesh Gunawardena was sworn in as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka by President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday.

Gunawardena, parliamentarian of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party, took his oath in the capital Colombo in the presence of other senior legislators, media reports said.

Wickremesinghe was elected as the new President of the South Asian country in a parliamentary vote on Wednesday, and was sworn in on Thursday.

A senior official from the President's Office said that the rest of Cabinet of Ministers will be sworn in later on Friday, the reports added.

IANS