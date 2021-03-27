Bangladesh is strong example of communal harmony: Modi

Dhaka, March 27, 2021

Visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Bangladesh is a strong example of communal harmony, adding that New Delhi will deeply cooperate with Dhaka "all the time".

He made the remarks while addressing members of the Matua community in Gopalganj district following his visit to the Orakandi temple.

The temple is considered to be the holiest place for more than five crore people of the Matua community, founded by Harichand Thakur, living in Bangladesh and Indian state of West Bengal.

"I'm blessed to come to this holy land of Orakandi. It is because of the blessings of Orakandi Thakur. When I first visited Bangladesh in 2015, I hoped that someday I will be able to come here. My wish has been fulfilled today.

"We are moving forward through the way directed by Harichand Thakur and his son GuruChand Thakur," the Prime Minister said.

"Joy Bangla, Joy Hind, Bharat-Bangladesh moitry chirojibi hok."

Modi also met members of the Thakur family.

Before visiting Orakandi, he paid homage to Bangladesh's Father of the Nation, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by visiting his mausoleum in Tungipara, also in Gopalganj.

He arrived in Tungipara aboard a helicopter after offering morning prayers at the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Satkhira district.

Modi is the first Indian head of state to visit Tungipara.

The Indian head of state arrived in Dhaka on Friday on a two-day visit and attended the twin celebrations of the country's 50 years of independence and Bangabandhu's birth centenary.

Later in the day, Hasina and Modi were due to have substantive discussions with focus on trade, connectivity and Covid-19 cooperation.

The one-to-one meeting will take place before delegation-level talks at Hasina's office in Dhaka.

The two sides are also expected to inaugurate some joint projects virtually and witness the signing of MOUs, which will focus on disaster management, trade and oceanography.

Modi will meet President Abdul Hamid before leaving Dhaka by a special flight later in the evening.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen will see him off at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

IANS