Bangladesh factory fire toll reaches 52

Dhaka, July 9, 2021

The death toll from a major fire at a juice factory in Bangladesh's Narayanganj district increased to 52 on Friday after more bodies were recovered, a top official confirmed.

Confirming the toll to bdnews24, Debashish Bardhan, deputy director of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, said: "We're still continuing the search."

The bodies have been sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for autopsy, Abdullah Al Arefin, deputy assistant director of Narayanganj's Fire Service, said on Friday.

The Hashem Foods Ltd factory, which manufactures various juice, soft drinks and food items in the Upazila's Karnagop area caught fire at around 5.30 pm on Thursday.

Deaths of three female workers were reported in the immediate aftermath of the fire.

Although the blaze was almost tamed early Friday, the fire flared once again on the fifth and sixth floors in the morning.

The severe heat from the blaze caused cracks in the building.

The windows, including the aluminium structures, fell apart, with plumes of black smoke billowing out of the factory.

Authorities of Hashem Foods Ltd are yet to reveal the exact number of workers who were inside the factory when the fire broke out.

