Bangladesh: 27 killed in collision between speedboat, sand-laden bulk carrier in Padma river

Dhaka, May 3, 2021

At least 27 people were killed, while five others were rescued following a head-on collision between an overcrowded speedboat and a sand-laden bulk carrier in Bangladesh's Padma River on Monday.

The accident occurred at 7 a.m., while the speedboat was en route from Munshiganj's Shimulia to the Banglabazar pier in Madaripur.

Search operations are currently underway to locate more survivors, Mohammed Rayhan, media official of the Fire Brigade and Civil Defense, told IANS.

Meanwhile, Rahima Khatun, Madaripur Deputy Commissioner, told bdnews24 that authorities have confirmed the identities of five of the dead, adding that the bodies will be turned over to their families.

Witnesses at the Shimulia port said that there were at least 30 passengers on board the speedboat.

IANS