At least 920 dead in earthquake in southeastern Afghanistan

Kabul, June 22, 2022

At least 920 people have died in a powerful earthquake that struck southeastern Afghanistan, near the border with Pakistan, in the early hours of Wednesday, a senior official said.

Afghanistan's Deputy Minister of State for Disaster Management Mawlawi Sharafuddin told a press conference that at least 610 others had suffered injuries in the quake that was felt in several provinces of the country.

The earthquake, which measured 6.1 on the Richter scale, occurred at 0224 hours IST today at a depth of 10 km and had its epicentre at 32.99 latitude north and 69.54 longitude east, about 44 km from Khost city, about 176 km south of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, and 334 west-southwest of Islamabad in Pakistan.

The Minister said the government would pay 100,000 Afs to the next-of-kin of each of those who lost their lives and 50,000 to each of those injured.

Media reports quoted local officials as saying that rescue teams and helicopters had reached the affected areas.

A government spokesman said an emergency meeting of the Afghanistan Cabinet was held this morning to discuss the rescue and relief efforts.