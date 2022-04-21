At least 31 killed in four explosions across Afghanistan

Kabul, April 21, 2022

Dozens of people have been killed or injured in four explosions across Afghanistan on Thursday, BBC reported.

At least 31 people were killed, and 87 were wounded, a health official told the BBC.

The first explosion tore through a Shia mosque in the city of Mazar-e-Sharif.

The Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it had remotely detonated a booby-trapped bag when the building was packed with worshippers.

The group called the attack part of an ongoing global campaign to "avenge" the deaths of one of its former leaders and spokesman, BBC reported.

IS has not said it was behind the three other explosions, and it is not clear if they are connected.

The second blast saw a vehicle blown up near a police station in Kunduz, leaving four dead and 18 injured, a police spokesman said.

The BBC has also received reports of a Taliban vehicle being hit by a roadside mine in eastern Nangarhar province, killing four Taliban members and wounding a fifth.

A fourth blast was caused by a mine planted in the Niaz Beyk area of Kabul, which wounded two children.

Local reports and witnesses say the explosion in Mazar-e-Sharif happened at Seh Dokan, one of the biggest mosques used locally by the Shia minority group, BBC reported.

The number of casualties remains fluid at this stage and is liable to change.

The blast is said to have happened while worshippers were preparing to perform prayers. Images shared on social media showed the site littered with broken glass and victims being carried.

