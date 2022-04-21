5 killed, 65 injured as blast hits mosque in Afghanistan's Mazar-i-Sharif

Mazar-i-Sharif, April 21, 2022

Five people were killed and 65 others injured as a blast ripped through a mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif city, the capital of Afghanistan's northern Balkh province on Thursday, a local television channel reported.

"Five dead bodies and 65 injured persons have been taken to a hospital, and the number of casualties could change," health officials said, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Tolonews.

An eyewitness, on condition of anonymity, said that the blast took place inside the mosque when scores of worshippers were offering prayers.

Police have cordoned off the area.

