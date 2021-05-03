18 killed in Bangladesh speedboat collision

Dhaka, May 3, 2021

At least 18 people were killed on Monday after a sand-laden bulk carrier and an overcrowded speedboat collided in Bangladesh's Padma River, according to the police.

The police said the speedboat was heading to Shibchar Upazila in Madaripur from Munshiganj, reports bdnews24.

Officials have said that the death toll was expected to increase.

IANS