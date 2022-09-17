17 dead, five missing in Nepal landslides

Kathmandu, September 17, 2022

At least 17 people died and five remain unaccounted for due to landslides in Nepal's Achham district, a local official said on Saturday.

Incessant rain since Friday morning triggered the overnight landslides, which swept away houses in three different parts of the district, the official told Xinhua news agency.

"Rescue teams have recovered the dead bodies of 17 people and rescued 11 injured people from the scenes," he said.

"The search for five missing people is ongoing," the official said, noting that the army and the police have been mobilised for the rescue operations.

Of the injured, three were in serious condition and have been airlifted for treatment in the neighbouring province.

IANS