Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed takes over as new Amir of Kuwait

Dubai, September 30, 2020

Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has been named as the new Amir of Kuwait, an official announcement said today.

Sheikh Nawaf, 83, who was the Crown Prince, succeeded Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah who died yesterday after a brief illness and age-related medical problems at the age of 91.

"In a statement, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh, on behalf of the Cabinet, prayed for mercy on the soul of the deceased.

"The Cabinet prays for the success of the new ruler in his efforts to ensure the security and growth of the country," the official Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) quoted the statement as saying.

Sheikh Nawaf took the constitutional oath in a special session of the National Assembly, in accordance with the Constitution.

"I swear by God Almighty to respect the constitution and the laws of the state and defend the people's freedoms, interests and finance, and safeguard the nation's independence and territorial integrity," he said.

In July, Sheikh Nawaf had been assigned some of the Amir's responsibiities in view of Sheikh Sabah's illness.

