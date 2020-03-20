Sharp spike in Italy COVID-19 deaths, toll crosses 4,000

Rome, March 20, 2020

Italy, which saw its COVID-19 death toll on Thursday overtake that of China, from where the disease was first reported, has reported another huge spike in fatalities which have now crossed 4,000.

In the last 24 hours, the country recorded 627 deaths -- the largest number so far -- taking its total to 4,032, as per officials, the BBC reported.

It has been the worst week so far for Italy, which recorded 300 plus deaths for three days running since Sunday, 400 plus for the next two days and now it has crossed 600.

IANS