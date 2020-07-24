Saudi Arabia's King Salman undergoes surgery for removal of gall bladder

Dubai, July 24, 2020

King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of Saudi Arabia underwent a successful laparascopic surgery in Riyadh on Thursday for the removal of his gall bladder, official sources said.

A statement from the Royal Court said the surgery was conducted at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital.

"The King will spend some time at the hospital according to the treatment plan recommended by the medical team," it said.

The official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) had earlier said that King Salman, 84, had chaired a cabinet meeting via video-conference from the hospital on Tuesday which took various decisions and reviewed Government programmes.

He thanked all the leaders of various countries who had inquired after his health in recent days.

The monarch had been hospitalised earlier this week for treatment of cholecystitis, or inflammation of the gall bladder.

Salman bin Abdulaziz, 84, has been the ruler of Saudi Arabia since January 23, 2015 when he ascended to the throne on the death of King Abdullah bin Abulaziz, his older half-brother. He is the oldest surviving son of the late Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman, known in the West as ibn Saud, the first monarch and founder of the present-day kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Abdulaziz reigned from 1932 to 1953 and all susbequent kings of the kingdom have been his sons.

