Saudi Arabia: COVID-19 cases cross 100,000, toll rises to 721

Dubai, June 8, 2020

Saudi Arabia reported 3,045 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sunday, taking the total so far to 101,914, even as 36 more deaths raised the toll in the kingdom to 721.

The rise in the number of deaths on Sunday was the highest in a single day in the kingdom so far, the Jeddah-based Arab News said.

Meanwhile, the health authorities have opened a temporary hospital in Jeddah and 31 new 24x7 walk-in clinics across the kingdom.

The hospital, at the Jeddah international Exhibition and Convention Center north of the city, will treat patients with mild symptoms. It has opened with 20 beds, and will have 500 when fully operational.

The clinics, open to anyone suffering COVID-19 symptoms, are in Riyadh, Makkah, Madinah, Jeddah, Al-Qassim, and Al-Ahsa. They operate round the clock and there is no need for an appointment, the report added.

