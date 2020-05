Russia reports over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Moscow, May 15, 2020

Russia has confirmed 10,598 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, raising its total tally to 262,843, the second highest in the world, according to the country's coronavirus response centre on Friday.

The death toll grew by 113 to 2,418, while 58,226 people have recovered so far, including 4,696 over the last 24 hours, the centre said.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, confirmed 4,748 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 135,464.

Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog announced in a statement Friday that 256,847 people were under medical observation as of Thursday.

Over 6.4 million lab tests for COVID-19 have been conducted across the country so far, it added.

IANS