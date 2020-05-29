Russia records 30% rise in daily COVID-19 deaths

Moscow, May 29, 2020

Russia's coronavirus (COVID-19) death toll rose by 232 to 4,374 in the past 24 hours, a 30 per cent increase, the anti-coronavirus crisis centre said on Friday.

The previous high of 174 was reported on May 26 and 28, reports TASS News Agency.

As many as 50 deaths were recorded in Dagestan, 20 in the Moscow region and 11 in St. Petersburg.

The North Ossetia, Krasnoyarsk and Oryol regions reported six coronavirus deaths each.

As of Friday, Russia with 379,051 infections accounted for the third highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world.

IANS